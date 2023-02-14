Tulsa Republicans React To Nikki Haley's Bid For President

-

Tulsa Republicans are reacting to the news that former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is running for president.

At this time, Haley and former President Donald Trump are the only Republicans to announce they are running in 2024.

Just a few days ago, Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin endorsed Trump. Now there is another option for Oklahoma Republicans to consider.

News On 6 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell said Haley brings something different to the Republican ticket.

"This is the governor, a woman of color in a southern state, who did things like take down the Confederate flag and would be more of the centrist, old Reagan wing of the party, which hasn't been heard of for about five years,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said about 30 percent of Oklahoma Republicans still stand behind Trump, and Mitchell doesn't see that changing.

"You keep seeing things that are happening around the country; people say the fever is breaking. It's not happening here. It's not happening in rural districts. People still invoke his name very frequently,” Mitchell said.

Sandy Gill, who said she is a Republican, expressed that if she had to choose today between Trump and Haley, it would be a tough choice.

“Whew! My word. I don't know,” she said.

But Gill said she is excited about Haley and the 2024 campaign.

"I haven't looked into her as much because it's so early, but she's on my bucket list,” Gill said.

The Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County met Tuesday at the Tulsa Country Club.

While the club said it will not endorse a candidate right now, some members like Karen O'Brien shared their enthusiasm for Haley.

"Well I was hoping she would for a long time because I really admire the woman,” O'Brien said. “She says it like she means it and means what she says. And I appreciate that."

O'Brien said she has not made up her mind quite yet. "I have to see who else is on, but she's top of the list," O'Brien said.

Mitchell added that he thinks it is a "real possibility" that Trump could venture off the Republican ticket and become a third party candidate.