Woman Accused Of Aggravated DUI, Leaving Children Home Alone Arrested By Tulsa Co. Deputies

Wednesday, February 15th 2023, 8:23 am
Tulsa County deputies have arrested a woman accused of aggravated drunk driving.
Deputies say Jessica Shaw told them that she had left her two young children home alone while she went out drinking.
Deputies pulled over Shaw for allegedly swerving around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
After telling deputies that she had left her 4 and 9-year-olds home alone, deputies went to the home and found the children, who were then taken into protective custody.
