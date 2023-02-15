Osage County Sheriff's Office Holds Demo On Flock Camera System

-

The Osage County Sheriff's Office is hoping to add flock cameras throughout the county in an effort to keep people safe.

The sheriff's office says Flock Cameras in Tulsa helped get suspects of a recent homicide into custody.

“We saw the victim's vehicle through the flock cameras used in Tulsa we have access to, and located the victim vehicle and got suspects in that case and they’re in custody now," Lt. Gary Upton said.

Upton says the sheriff's office now wants to add cameras of their own. Flock Cameras are license plate readers that will pick up makes and models of cars as they drive by.

“Maybe part of crime that just happened, or part of an amber or silver alert, so if the vehicle leaves the county or leaves the state or anywhere those cameras are if it passes those cameras we’ll be notified about it," Upton said.

Upton says they plan to start with two cameras but they hope other businesses and organizations will get involved and add more. People from the community as well as area law enforcement and school districts met today to learn more about the cameras and how they work.

"If something’s happening at your front gate or on your ranch or at your home, you want a camera there to investigate the crime," said Everett Piper, Osage County District 1 Commissioner.

The camera system scans only the license plates and will not take pictures of people. Piper says he's been assured personal information can't be used.

“I don’t like the federal government being involved in this so I’ve gotten assurance from our local sheriff as well as the presentation today that this information stays local and I think that’s important," he said.

Upton says the main goal is to keep people in Osage County and the surrounding areas safe, and these cameras are a way to help.

"We only have an authorized strength of about 20 field deputies, we see this as a force multiplier to spread our law enforcement efforts to a greater degree," Upton said.