By: News On 6

Okemah Man Sentenced For Shooting At Deputy During Pursuit, Escaping From Prison

A federal judge sentenced an Okemah man to more than 23 years in prison for shooting at a deputy during a pursuit, then later escaping from prison.

Related Story: Okmulgee Sheriff's Office Asks For Help In Search For Man Who Shot At Deputy

Prosecutors say in November 2020, deputies arrested Dustin Marris after he led them on a 100 MPH pursuit and shot at them while leaning out of the car.

Related Story: Authorities Confirm Rogers County Search For 2 Escapees From Detention Center In Okmulgee

A year later, Marris and another inmate escaped from prison, just 10 days after Marris was convicted for those crimes, causing Sequoyah and Foyil schools to cancel classes.

Related Story: Man Accused Of Shooting At Deputy Held At Gunpoint By Homeowner Until Police Arrived

U.S. Marshals found Marris and the other person the next day in Rogers County and re-arrested them.

Related Story: 2 Fugitives Who Escaped From Detention Center Are In Custody, Authorities Say

The judge sentenced Marris to an additional year for his escape.