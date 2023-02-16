Okemah Man Sentenced For Shooting At Deputy During Pursuit, Escaping From Prison

Thursday, February 16th 2023, 4:57 am
A federal judge sentenced an Okemah man to more than 23 years in prison for shooting at a deputy during a pursuit, then later escaping from prison.
Related Story: Okmulgee Sheriff's Office Asks For Help In Search For Man Who Shot At Deputy
Prosecutors say in November 2020, deputies arrested Dustin Marris after he led them on a 100 MPH pursuit and shot at them while leaning out of the car.
Related Story: Authorities Confirm Rogers County Search For 2 Escapees From Detention Center In Okmulgee
A year later, Marris and another inmate escaped from prison, just 10 days after Marris was convicted for those crimes, causing Sequoyah and Foyil schools to cancel classes.
Related Story: Man Accused Of Shooting At Deputy Held At Gunpoint By Homeowner Until Police Arrived
U.S. Marshals found Marris and the other person the next day in Rogers County and re-arrested them.
Related Story: 2 Fugitives Who Escaped From Detention Center Are In Custody, Authorities Say
The judge sentenced Marris to an additional year for his escape.
February 16th, 2023
February 15th, 2023
February 15th, 2023
February 14th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023
February 16th, 2023