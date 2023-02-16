300 Lbs. Of Meth, Fentanyl Seized By Tulsa Police, Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police


Thursday, February 16th 2023, 5:03 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A large amount of meth and fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after a bust by Tulsa and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police.

Officers from both departments say they served a search warrant where they seized 136 kilos of meth and 347 grams of fentanyl powder. Tulsa Police say that equals more than 173,000 fentanyl doses.

Officers say they are not able to release any more information about the case at this time.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
