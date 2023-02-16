Bike Riders Hit The Trails At Turkey Mountain For Evening Ride

By: News On 6

A group of riders tackled the trails at Turkey mountain on Wednesday night.

The group says they usually ride on Wednesday nights. They ride the roads in the Summer, but when it gets cold they like to ride the trails.

Jim Shipman says he's been riding since the late 1980s and talked about what it's like on Turkey mountain.

"It's really great, really rideable trails. a lot of families are out here. So far I haven't had any trouble with hikers. You know we give them plenty of room, they give us plenty of room," said Shipman.

The group says it has as many as 30 riders each week and splits up into one faster and one more casual group.