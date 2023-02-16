Woman's Body Found In Vacant Lot, Tulsa Police Investigating


Thursday, February 16th 2023, 4:14 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The body of a woman was found in a vacant lot in Tulsa on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The body was discovered by a passerby near East Virgin Street and North Quaker Avenue, police said.

Police are investigating this as a homicide but said it is unclear how the woman died at this time.

This is a developing story.
