Woman's Body Found In Vacant Lot, Tulsa Police Investigating

Thursday, February 16th 2023, 4:14 pm
The body of a woman was found in a vacant lot in Tulsa on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The body was discovered by a passerby near East Virgin Street and North Quaker Avenue, police said.
Police are investigating this as a homicide but said it is unclear how the woman died at this time.
This is a developing story.
February 16th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023