'Tulsa King' Season 2 Will Not Be Filmed In Oklahoma

By: Carley Crabtree

The second season of 'Tulsa King' starring Sylvester Stallone will not be filmed in Oklahoma, according to Prairie Surf Media.

Prairie Surf Media's Co-CEO Rachel Cannon said the first season of the Paramount+ series was "a win for Oklahoma," but added that the production now needs to go elsewhere due to financial needs.

Read Cannon's full statement below:

“We loved hosting this incredible series for its first season and wish them the best wherever they land. Tulsa King’s success is undoubtedly a sign of the bright future for the burgeoning film and television industry in Oklahoma. As we continue to grow this industry into something that competes with states like Georgia and California, we can't be disappointed if productions need to go somewhere else to fulfill their financial needs. This was a win for Oklahoma. While Tulsa King may have been the first series of this scale to come to Oklahoma, it’s certainly not the last, and that’s exciting for Prairie Surf Media, Oklahoma City and the entire state of Oklahoma," said Rachel Cannon, Co-CEO of Prairie Surf Media.