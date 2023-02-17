Union Security Guard Arrested, Accused Of Sexting With Students

-

A Tulsa man who worked as a security guard at Union schools has been arrested and is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with several male students, according to Tulsa Police.

Police said an anonymous tip led to the arrest of the Union School security guard who's now charged with sexting several students. The victims told investigators that the conversations started off casual, but quickly turned sexual.

An affidavit said some of the conversations started as early as 2021 and continued to get more explicit. Police arrested Carlos Hopkins, who's accused of sexting seven students who are boys between the ages of 13 and 15.

All seven victims told investigators Hopkins started off friendly and had casual conversations in person, then followed the boys on social media. The affidavit said Hopkins would ask the boys about soccer and how they were doing. Then it turned into asking the boys if they were sexually active and if they needed condoms.

It said he asked the boys for nude photos and offered to pay $20 to $50 for them. The affidavit said Hopkins sent videos of himself having sex with a woman and asked if the boys would send him similar videos.

Hopkins was also a reserve officer for Mounds Police and the Chief said once he learned of the investigation, he contacted CLEET and released Hopkins as a reserve officer. Hopkins is charged with seven counts of using technology for sexual communication with minors. Tulsa Police said several additional students have come forward and additional charges may be added.

Union Public Schools released a statement about the arrest saying

"Carlos Hopkins is no longer an employee of Union Public Schools. We are cooperating fully with the Tulsa Police Department and have turned over all information to them on this matter. At Union, we take the safety of our students very seriously."





This is an ongoing investigation.