Tulsa Retirement Community Honors Vietnam Veterans

-

It's been 50 years since the Vietnam War and a Tulsa retirement community honored veterans with a pinning ceremony Thursday.

Thirty-four Vietnam Veterans at Covenant Living at Inverness in Tulsa had their names called and were pinned to thank them for their service.

Many veterans said they were happy to be honored, even 50 years later.

"I do not have any regrets for Vietnam service. I felt like I was doing what I was happy to do, to be a part of America's defense of American life," said Tom Payne, a U.S. Army veteran.

Organizers said it's important to recognize people who put their lives on the line for freedom.

"We are grateful for their service. We're grateful for all of our veterans' service, as we know their sacrifices are one of the main reasons we get to live the lifestyles that we enjoy here in the United States," said Garrett Lee, the Executive Director at Covenant Living at Inverness.

For the service members who have passed, their widows came to show their support.

Joan Beaver was there to honor her late husband, Leroy “Junior” Beaver, who served in the U.S. Army.

"It was a really hard time in the U.S. for our military,” said Beaver. “So most of our military served honorably, of course, as my husband did. Loved his country."

William Rogers, who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, said he hopes he makes the men and women who fought with him proud.

"The main thing I think about is those that were serving with me that did not make it back,” said Rogers. “Those are the ones that hurt my heart."

They said they will continue to take care of the people beside them.

"My experience was for taking care of one thing,” said Payne. “And that was the man on the ground."