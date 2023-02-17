Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Bar Stabbing


Friday, February 17th 2023, 7:06 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Tulsa man was arrested after he stabbed someone during a bar fight Thursday night, according to Police.

Around 11:20 p.m. authorities in Tulsa were called to the scene near East 51st Street South and South Yale Avenue where they discovered one man with a minor cut, who refused treatment. Another man had been stabbed in the back, officers said, but he drove himself to a hospital.

Tulsa Police said Christian Cook, 23, was arrested after fleeing the scene to a nearby gas station. According to Tulsa Police, Cook entered the bar looking to fight someone, and when no one was interested, pulled out a knife.

Officers said bar patrons were able to take the knife away, but Cook pulled out a second knife and injured the two victims. After that, Tulsa Police said another patron hit Cook in the head with a beer bottle, prompting him to flee the scene.
