Tulsa Police Arrest Man After Bar Stabbing

Friday, February 17th 2023, 7:06 am
A Tulsa man was arrested after he stabbed someone during a bar fight Thursday night, according to Police.
Around 11:20 p.m. authorities in Tulsa were called to the scene near East 51st Street South and South Yale Avenue where they discovered one man with a minor cut, who refused treatment. Another man had been stabbed in the back, officers said, but he drove himself to a hospital.
Tulsa Police said Christian Cook, 23, was arrested after fleeing the scene to a nearby gas station. According to Tulsa Police, Cook entered the bar looking to fight someone, and when no one was interested, pulled out a knife.
Officers said bar patrons were able to take the knife away, but Cook pulled out a second knife and injured the two victims. After that, Tulsa Police said another patron hit Cook in the head with a beer bottle, prompting him to flee the scene.
February 17th, 2023
February 17th, 2023
February 17th, 2023
February 17th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023