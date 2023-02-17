Tesla Issues Recall For Over 300,000 Vehicles Due To Self-Driving Software

Friday, February 17th 2023, 6:44 am
Tesla is recalling more than 360,000 vehicles equipped with self-driving software in the U.S. due to the potential to cause crashes.
Federal investigators said Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta software cans end cars straight through intersections when there is a turn-only lane or fail to come to a complete stop at stop signs.
The company said it will deliver an over-the-air software update to the impacted vehicles.
February 17th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 17th, 2023
February 17th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 18th, 2023