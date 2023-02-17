Tesla Issues Recall For Over 300,000 Vehicles Due To Self-Driving Software


Friday, February 17th 2023, 6:44 am

By: News On 6


Tesla is recalling more than 360,000 vehicles equipped with self-driving software in the U.S. due to the potential to cause crashes.

Federal investigators said Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta software cans end cars straight through intersections when there is a turn-only lane or fail to come to a complete stop at stop signs.

The company said it will deliver an over-the-air software update to the impacted vehicles.
