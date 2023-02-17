'Sound the Alarm' Happening March 3 & 4, 2023

By: News On 6

-

Home fires claim seven lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half.

To help save lives, volunteers and members of the American Red Cross, along with community partners like the Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Dream Center, will be installing more than 1,200 free smoke alarms in Tulsa neighborhoods on Friday, March 3, 2023 & Saturday, March 4, 2023.

If you need smoke alarms installed in your home, visit SoundTheAlarm.org/Oklahoma to request free installation from the Red Cross.

Volunteers are also needed for this year’s installation events happening on March 3 & 4 from 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. No prior experience is necessary; the Red Cross will provide the training and tools you need to succeed. Sign up now at SoundTheAlarm.org/Oklahoma.

You can also support the campaign by donating to help families prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires. Learn more at SoundTheAlarm.org/Oklahoma.