Tourism Leaders Say Future Of Filming Is Bright For Tulsa As Stallone's Series Moves Out

The second season of Sylvester Stallone’s show, “Tulsa King,” won’t be filmed in the Sooner state. Despite production moving elsewhere, the city expects to keep reaping the benefits of being named in the show.

Prairie Surf Media, whose Oklahoma City sound stages were used in the filming of the first season, said money is one of the reasons production is moving somewhere else. In a statement, Prairie Surf’s CEO calls the series a win for Oklahoma.

Hotspots around Tulsa, including the airport, the Center of the Universe and the Mayo Hotel were all featured in the inaugural season.

Local tourism leaders said the city has benefitted from the show since it debuted on Paramount Plus.

“People are identifying Tulsa as a really unique and cool destination even though it’s a fish out of water story,” said Renee McKenney, President of Tulsa Regional Tourism.

McKenney said it is not uncommon for productions to move after filming the first season.

She said the future is bright for other productions to set up shop in Tulsa.

“We’re collaborating with everyone from the state to Cherokee Film and Tulsa to make sure that we bring great productions and grow crew in our city,” said McKenney.

The City will still help out the Tulsa King production team with beauty shots of Tulsa and surrounding areas as needed.