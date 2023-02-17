National Severe Storms Laboratory Director Visits School In Hometown Of Tulsa

-

The new Director of the National Severe Storms Laboratory returned to his hometown of Tulsa on Friday.

Dr. DaNa Carlis now leads the NOAA lab in Norman and he’s the first African-American in that position.

Carlis graduated from Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School, on his way to a PhD and success in the sciences.

“I was a good student, I enjoyed school, I wanted to do what was right and serve my community,” said Carlis during a talk with students in the auditorium.

Doctor Carlis told the students to find support around them, like the friend he had when he didn't make the band at Booker T.

“He spent a whole year - he taught me how to play the drums, he didn't have to do that. I didn't know what I wanted to do in school. So, you can't let failure guide your future,” he said.

“Everything doesn't have to be perfect to get where I am, I'm living proof that it doesn't have to perfect. You just have to have the support and drive and determination to go after your dreams,” said Dr. Carlis.

Carlis said he hoped to inspire some of the students to pursue a STEM field because of a severe shortage of upcoming talent, at a time when the need is growing with technology.

Click here to learn more about Dr. Carlis.