By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Searching For Missing Man With Dementia

Tulsa Police are searching for a missing man near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street in Tulsa Oklahoma.

Norman Littleman is described to be a 5’7”, 66 year-old male, brown eyes, and black hair.

Police said Littleman suffers from dementia.

If you have seen Littleman, please call Tulsa Police.