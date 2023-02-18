Firefighters Battle Okmulgee Apartment Fire

By: News On 6

The Okmulgee Fire Department battled an apartment fire around 4 a.m. near South Oklahoma Avenue and West 7th Street in Okmulgee.

According to Chief Dewayne Hurt, the apartment was 75% engulfed by the time he arrived at the scene just after the report came in.

Okmulgee Fire was assisted by trucks and personnel from the Morris Fire Department in fighting the blaze in the four story building.

The apartment was built in 1919, but have been vacant for over 10 years.

The fire spread to a home north of the apartment and is left in a terrible condition.

No injuries have been reported at this time.