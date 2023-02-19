Oral Roberts Defeats North Dakota St 74-66 In Home Finale

By: Drake Johnson

Oral Roberts improved to 16-0 in conference games this season with a 74-66 win over North Dakota State in the home finale for the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

ORU star Max Abmas dropped 27 points on 23 shots, hitting 4 of 12 from 3-point range.

Abmas dished out 5 assists and was helped by McBride's 12, Jurgens 10 and Mwamba's 11 points.

Oral Roberts is now 25-4 overall with two games left to play before the Summit League conference tournament.

North Dakota State's Grant Nelson had 24 points on 11-19 shooting, but ORU outshot the Bison from behind the arc by a 10-4 margin, leading to an 8-point win for the Golden Eagles.

NEXT UP: ORU travels to South Dakota to face the Coyotes on Thursday ahead of the regular season finale at South Dakota State next Saturday.