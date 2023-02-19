Oral Roberts Defeats North Dakota St 74-66 In Home Finale

Saturday, February 18th 2023, 9:36 pm
Oral Roberts improved to 16-0 in conference games this season with a 74-66 win over North Dakota State in the home finale for the Golden Eagles on Saturday.
ORU star Max Abmas dropped 27 points on 23 shots, hitting 4 of 12 from 3-point range.
Abmas dished out 5 assists and was helped by McBride's 12, Jurgens 10 and Mwamba's 11 points.
Oral Roberts is now 25-4 overall with two games left to play before the Summit League conference tournament.
North Dakota State's Grant Nelson had 24 points on 11-19 shooting, but ORU outshot the Bison from behind the arc by a 10-4 margin, leading to an 8-point win for the Golden Eagles.
NEXT UP: ORU travels to South Dakota to face the Coyotes on Thursday ahead of the regular season finale at South Dakota State next Saturday.
February 18th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023