Oral Roberts Closes Out South Dakota St. To Finish Conference Play Undefeated

By: Drake Johnson

A combined effort for the Golden Eagles helped push Oral Roberts past South Dakota State 69-65 on Saturday in a game where the typically-sharp Max Abmas struggled to shoot from field.

Abmas, who averages 22.6 PPG this season, had only 12 points and was 2-10 shooting at Frost Arena against the Jackrabbits.

Rising star Connor Vanover, the 7-foot-5 senior, led the way for ORU with 14 and was one of five players who reached double digits.

With one game left to play before the conference tournament, Oral Roberts showed how they can win even if Abmas has shooting struggles.

The Jackrabbits' Matt Dentlinger and Mayo combined for 43 of South Dakota State's 65 points, but it wasn't enough to knock off the top-ranked Golden Eagles.

ORU finishes the regular season 27-4 with an 18-0 conference record.