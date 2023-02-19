Woman Killed In Sallisaw Skydiving Incident Identified By Police

Sunday, February 19th 2023, 5:06 pm
A 44-year-old woman was killed during a solo skydive in Sallisaw on Saturday, according to local police.
Heather Glasgow of Poteau, Oklahoma, died hours after an incident at Adventure Skydiving Center in Sallisaw around 3:30 p.m., according to a SPD social media post.
Police said witnesses of the incident said her parachute deployed, but she was in a spin and couldn't recover. She hit the ground and emergency services transported her to a local hospital.
Authorities pronounced Glasgow dead at approximately 8 p.m.
Sallisaw Police are working with the FAA and Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of the crash.
Police say Glasgow previously participated in a tandem skydive and had attended First Time Jump Classes.
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 19th, 2023
February 18th, 2023
February 20th, 2023
February 20th, 2023
February 20th, 2023
February 20th, 2023