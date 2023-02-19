Woman Killed In Sallisaw Skydiving Incident Identified By Police

By: News On 6

A 44-year-old woman was killed during a solo skydive in Sallisaw on Saturday, according to local police.

Heather Glasgow of Poteau, Oklahoma, died hours after an incident at Adventure Skydiving Center in Sallisaw around 3:30 p.m., according to a SPD social media post.

Police said witnesses of the incident said her parachute deployed, but she was in a spin and couldn't recover. She hit the ground and emergency services transported her to a local hospital.

Authorities pronounced Glasgow dead at approximately 8 p.m.

Sallisaw Police are working with the FAA and Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of the crash.

Police say Glasgow previously participated in a tandem skydive and had attended First Time Jump Classes.