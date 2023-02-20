Broken Arrow Mount Patrol Unit Trains At Tulsa Fairgrounds

By: News On 6

-

Broken Arrow's Mounted Patrol Unit trained at the Tulsa Fairgrounds this weekend ahead of the certification in March after city council established the patrol in 2022.

In a social media post on Monday, BAPD said 16 officers trained with the Muskogee Police Department and learned from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Mounted Patrol.

They learned how to do formations, communicate demands and maneuver obstacles.