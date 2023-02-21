Trooper Involved In Wreck While Responding To Call In Rogers County, OHP Says

-

An OHP trooper is being treated for minor injuries after being hit by the driver of a box truck on Highway 20 in Rogers County Monday afternoon.

OHP says the trooper was responding to a shots fired call in Collinsville and was running lights and sirens when the driver of a box truck pulled out onto the highway and hit the trooper.

OHP says the trooper was heading west and the other driver was heading south, trying to cross the highway. Troopers say the truck hit the passenger side of the patrol vehicle.

The wreck happened in front of the Limestone Fire Department, so paramedics were on scene quickly. OHP closed down the westbound lanes of Highway 20 for nearly two hours.

Troopers say this is something they commonly see at these types of intersections when people are trying to cross all lanes of traffic.

“They look left, then they look right but they don’t look back left again when they are trying to cross five lanes of traffic. You need to look left, look right and then look left again,” said Captain Jack Choate with OHP.

Troopers say the box truck driver was not seriously injured and refused treatment.

Right now, it’s not clear if they will be ticketed.