Will Rogers Turnpike Reopen After Multi-Semi Crash, OHP Says

2 Overturned Semis Close WB Lanes Of Will Rogers Turnpike Near Miami

Westbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike in Ottawa County were closed on Tuesday after a crash involving two overturned semi trucks, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers.

OHP advised that all lanes of the turnpike are back open as of 1 p.m.

Troopers say the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the turnpike near mile marker 312.

According to troopers, the overturned trucks are blocked both westbound lanes of the turnpike.

Gary Crow shared photos of the crashed semis blocking the lanes.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.