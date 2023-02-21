New House Bill Would Require Schools To Provide Free Meals For Oklahoma Students

Tuesday, February 21st 2023, 7:06 am
A new house bill could require Oklahoma school districts to provide free meals for kids over the next two years.
Kids from families with an income less than 300% of the federal poverty level would get free meals.
The money would come from the 'State Board of Education's Lunch Matching and School Lunch Programs' fund.
