New House Bill Would Require Schools To Provide Free Meals For Oklahoma Students


Tuesday, February 21st 2023, 7:06 am

By: News On 6


A new house bill could require Oklahoma school districts to provide free meals for kids over the next two years.

Kids from families with an income less than 300% of the federal poverty level would get free meals.

The money would come from the 'State Board of Education's Lunch Matching and School Lunch Programs' fund.
