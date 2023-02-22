Art 4orms Foundation Announces Art Therapy Pod Designed To Help Students

-

Public school students can experience the world's first art therapy pod being created in Tulsa.

A UK-based artist is working on the project this week at the Art Forms Enrichment Center. The peaceful corner is tucked away at the Art 4orms Enrichment Center.

“We want to be able to bring and show that art is not an elective. Art is something that is a holistic approach and well-rounded and creates better human beings,” said Ebony Easiley, Founder and Executive Director of Art 4orms Foundation.

The nonprofit provides free art education and wellness opportunities to public school students. She says since art takes a back seat in public school education due to standardized testing, she wanted to bring it to students as a form of therapy. Students can step inside the pod for a sensory experience, and the hope is for them to take what they learn back to their daily lives.

UK-based artist Freyja Sewell traveled to Tulsa to create the first pod specifically for art therapy. With green lights inspiring a calm setting, projectors reflect nature imagery and videos inside to transport you.

"The idea is kind of to create this biophilic sci-fi experience that will totally take the kids out of what they experienced in the past and be a catalyst for a new way of approaching creativity and themselves,” Sewell said.

Easiley says with the different stressors in life and behavioral challenges students face, she hopes expression through art can change the trajectory in their lives.

"We believe art is the link to changing the way our students see the world, see themselves and what they can become,” Easiley said.

You can find more information here: Art 4orms Foundation | Art 4orms | Tulsa