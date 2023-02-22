4th Person Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Teen Homicide

By: News On 6

A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old, according to Broken Arrow Police.

BAPD says Brandon Jordan,16, was arrested on Tuesday and could face charges of 1st Degree Murder in the death of Dacari Green. Jordan is the fourth person to be arrested in connection to this homicide after Tremaine Toliver, Ja'Cori Whitmore, and Ky’Leigh Shaw were arrested earlier in February.

Investigators say officers were called to the area of 51st and Elm on January 24 after reports of someone lying in the road. Police said 16-year-old Green was shot and left in the street to die.

This is a developing story...