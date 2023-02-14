Third Suspect Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Broken Arrow Teen, Police Say

Monday, February 13th 2023, 6:12 pm
A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old from Broken Arrow, police said.
Tremaine Toliver, 15, was arrested in Oklahoma City on Monday by the US Marshal's Western Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force, police said.
Toliver is the third 15-year-old to be accused of involvement in the murder of Dacari Green, according to police.
Toliver faces one count of first degree murder and will be charged as an adult, police said.
