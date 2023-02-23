Akdar Shrine Circus Prepares To Open At The Expo Square

-

The circus is in town and opening night in Tulsa is on Thursday night.

The circus is a nearly eight-decades-long tradition in Tulsa and each year, proceeds support the Shriner's work in the community.

The Akdar Shrine Circus is back for the 78th year and you're sure to be amazed.

Zac Castillo is this year's potentate, and he said it's about putting on a show, but also, a greater cause.

"Our purpose out here is one, to have the kids come out here and have a good time. Two, it raises funds for us throughout the year to do what we do throughout the community,” Castillo said.

That includes raising awareness for children with injuries and transporting kids to and from hospitals.

Castillo said funds raised from the circus support operational costs that go towards the Shriner's mission.

"What they've done to help us be able to continue what we do, provide services for kids, is greatly appreciated and we can't thank you enough,” Castillo said.

There's a lot to see from elephants to trapeze artists and motorcycle daredevils.

Ringmaster Ari Steeples said if you go to the pre-show or during intermission, you can ride an elephant, camel, or pony, and get your face painted.

"We have jugglers, high wire walkers, pretty girls in the air, the magic act, a magic transformation act from Las Vegas, Nevada, the Akdar Shrine clowns, a little bit of everything,” Steeples said.

Nine shows are happening this weekend. You can get tickets here: Tickets & Deals (exposquare.com)