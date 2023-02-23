Highway 75 Resurfacing Project Nearing Completion

-

Road crews are about to wrap up a major resurfacing project on the east side of the loop around downtown Tulsa.

Patrick Johnson owns Bohemian Pizza, right off the east leg of the IDL. He said construction in the area makes getting around difficult sometimes.

"It's a maze to get to get out and in and out of here," said Johnson.

Since September 2021, crews have been resurfacing this section of Highway 75 starting with the southbound lanes. Now, they're about to wrap up the northbound lanes.

"They did all the bridges, then they did that side of the loop, now they're doing this side. I don't think it's ever been done so it's probably a good thing," said Johnson.

ODOT said this was the final leg of the IDL that needed a complete overhaul, which means getting around downtown will soon be much easier.

“We're looking to wrap it up and open up the northbound lanes hopefully the first week or two of March, weather permitting of course,” said T.J. Gerlach with ODOT.

Gerlach said with just some striping and barrier work left, drivers will soon be able to use the northbound lanes of Highway 75 again, as well as the on ramps like the 2nd street on ramp onto 244.

"We're very excited about this. We just kicked off the BA Expressway pavement project right there outside of the IDL so I'm sure everybody is looking forward to us finishing one project and moving onto that next one," he said.

"I've lived here my whole life, I've seen it all," said Johnson.

Johnson said he'll be glad when this project is behind us.