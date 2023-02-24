Man Injured In Early-Morning Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

By: News On 6

-

An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex.

According to police, officers arrived at the complex near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Officers say a woman who lives in the apartments found a man who had been shot in the shoulder. Officers say the woman was letting the victim stay with her while helping him get back on his feet.

During their investigation, officers say they found a blood trail leading to the building next to hers, and officers believe there may have been a fight between the victim and someone in another apartment. Officers say they found shell casings inside that apartment but believe the shooting happened outside.

Police say they know who the person responsible is, but that individual had already left the scene by the time they arrived.

The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.