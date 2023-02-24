Pioneer Woman's Newly Renovated Mercantile Reopens In Pawhuska

Friday, February 24th 2023, 6:24 am
The Pioneer Woman's newly renovated Mercantile in Pawhuska opened back up for business on Thursday.
The business closed at the beginning of the year to expand and change the layout.
The retail store and bakery opened on Thursday, but it'll be another month or so until the restaurant is finished. Meanwhile, the restaurant is set up in a temporary location just down the street.
