Tulsa Development Authority Board Approves Designs For New Entrepreneurship Hub In Tulsa

The Tulsa Development Authority Board has approved designs for a new entrepreneurship hub in Tulsa.

The 'Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator at Moton' will be led by the Tulsa Economic Development Corporation.

The Tulsa City Council approved $4 million to support the project. The budget includes $2.5 million to redevelop the historic Moton Health Center near East Pine Street and North Greenwood Avenue.

The goal of the hub is to support business owners.

There is currently no word on when the project will be finished.