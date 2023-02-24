Oklahoma Aquarium Prepares For Annual SPLASH Fundraiser

-

The Oklahoma Aquarium is getting set up for its largest annual fundraiser SPLASH on Saturday.

It's a good time for a good cause. Proceeds from the event allow students to visit the aquarium for free. At SPLASH, people get the chance to sample craft beer and try local eateries while hanging out with sea creatures.

It's a chance to experience the aquarium while the kids are at home. Twenty-four breweries and 22 restaurants are part of the event. The money raised goes towards the Fish Friends Scholarship. The scholarship gives students a chance to visit the aquarium on field trips to learn and explore for free. Dr. Ann Money is the Director of Development and Research.

The aquarium reached a milestone last year bringing in about 60 percent of students for field trips at no cost. She says the trips are important for kids' development and at the same time, leaving them with an unforgettable memory.

"The aquarium provides really the most unique field trip experience in the state. And what happens when children are able to experience nature and science, touch a shark, it solidifies that science learning for them. So that combination of classroom learning and out-of-classroom learning is crucial to get kids interested in STEM fields and specifically science,” Money said.

You can purchase tickets here: Splash | Powered By GiveSmart