Vending Machine On TU Campus Dispenses Contraceptives & Other Health Products

A new vending machine has come to the University of Tulsa, but it is full of wellness products for students with everything from hand sanitizer to emergency contraception.

The wellness vending machine was brought here through partnerships with a Tulsa nonprofit and students, aimed at bringing free reproductive health products to everyone. The products in this vending machine are flying off the shelves so quickly that every day it needs to be opened up and restocked.

“It’s so exciting knowing people have access to things that may not have been accessible," said Emma Opoku.

Seniors Emma Opoku and Evren Shermer were two of the students involved in getting the vending machine opened. They work as peer health educators at TU alongside the Take control initiative, a nonprofit in Tulsa that helps women access all things birth control, pregnancy tests, and more.

“We identified the need to work with students to advocate and help other students access resources," said Laura Bellis.

The vending machine is stocked with menstrual products, condoms, pregnancy tests, emergency contraceptives, and more. Everything is free for students with the hope they’ll use them for prevention.

“I’m so proud of everyone involved, it really helps everyone's morale to see we really can make a change," said Evren Shermer.

Tulsa City Councilor Laura Bellis leads the Take Control Initiative and said it’s a common misconception that emergency contraception is an abortion pill it's simply another form of pregnancy prevention. She said after this vending machine was opened last week, other schools in Oklahoma are asking for one.

“We identified the need for resources on campus," said Bellis. "It can be hard to get transportation, leave campus, and there are big cost barriers.

The Take Control initiative is funded through Tulsa philanthropy organizations. The machine is open 24/7 in the student union.