Oklahomans For Equality Condemn Bill Banning Kids From Seeing Drag Shows

Oklahomans for Equality is condemning a bill that's designed to keep kids from seeing drag shows. House Bill 2186 would outlaw "cabaret activities" within sight of minors.

While the bill's supporters said it's a reasonable measure to protect children from inappropriate content, OKEQ believes it is a thinly veiled attack on the LGBTQ+ community.

OKEQ said if HB 2186 passes, it would be the beginning of a broad attack not only on the LGBTQ+ community, but on everyone's freedom of expression.

Interim Executive Director Dorothy Ballard said kids have never needed to be protected from drag activities.

“Nobody has stood outside of a general theatre performance and had protests. Nobody has been concerned about what's been going on inside of bars or open in public festivals. And so now it's very specifically targeted,” Ballard said.

Bill author, Representative Kevin West, disagrees and said drag shows are a growing issue here.

"What I'd heard from several communities and even some schools, I felt that it was necessary to put this in statute,” West said.

Oklahomans For Equality said it plans to fight against the bill and advocate for the rights for all Oklahomans.

"Thirty years ago, it was just specifically about being gay or lesbian. And now we've moved on into it being trans or non-gender conforming. When do we start marginalizing people more and more and more, and slowly pulling back their specific rights,” Ballard said.

Ballard’s also concerned how the bill would alter Oklahoma's image for tourism and the arts.

"We've been really getting on the map as far as television shows and movies. People finally know who we are, is more than a flyover state. Why would we damage that,” Ballard said.

House Bill 2186 passed through the committee with a 5 - 2 vote and is heading to the House Floor.