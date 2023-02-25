67-Year-Old Killed In Kay County Crash

Saturday, February 25th 2023, 12:57 pm
One person was killed in a crash Saturday around 3 a.m. in Kay County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash happened near Hubbard Road just west of Waverley Street, troopers said.
Police said 67-year-old Hayden Jones was traveling east on Hubbard Road and departed the roadway to the left for an unknown reason.
Troopers said he struck a guide wire and rolled until coming to rest on the driver’s side.
February 25th, 2023
February 26th, 2023
February 26th, 2023
February 26th, 2023
February 26th, 2023
February 26th, 2023
February 26th, 2023