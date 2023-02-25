67-Year-Old Killed In Kay County Crash

By: News 9

One person was killed in a crash Saturday around 3 a.m. in Kay County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Hubbard Road just west of Waverley Street, troopers said.

Police said 67-year-old Hayden Jones was traveling east on Hubbard Road and departed the roadway to the left for an unknown reason.

Troopers said he struck a guide wire and rolled until coming to rest on the driver’s side.