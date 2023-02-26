By: News On 6

Oklahoma Aquarium Hosts Fundraiser To Help Pay For School Visits

-

The Oklahoma Aquarium's largest fundraising event is happening Saturday.

The event called SPLASH features vendors from craft breweries and more.

There are 24 craft breweries and 22 restaurants set up at the aquarium for the fundraiser and they're all local businesses.

News On 6's Lex Rodriguez shared details, at 6 p.m.