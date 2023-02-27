Oklahoma Moving Company Delivers Bottled Water To Ohio Town Impacted By Train Derailment

-

Two Oklahomans are back home after bringing trucks filled with thousands of water bottles to East Palestine, Ohio.

People there are concerned about the safety of their water after a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals earlier this month.

Josh Keeler, the Co-Owner of 2 Fellas Moving Company, says it was devastating to see the damage in East Palestine, OH.

"Seeing it live in person, the TV does tell you a lot, but smelling it, seeing it in the ground, water, the people that are just now getting back to their homes that have just been destroyed from the toxicity of the town," said Keeler.

Keeler and Steve Herburger, also a Co-Owner, loaded up their trucks with about 8,000 water bottles.

They partnered with their sister company in Florida, Blue Line Moving, and the Trump Organization to give out all the bottles.

Herburger says it was important to help those poeple going through tough times, because others have done the same for Oklahomans.

"We've had the experiences here in Oklahoma,” said Herburger. “We've gone through this locally. We all know somebody who has been in tornadoes, we've all been involved with it over the years. If you've lived in Oklahoma, this is a pretty common practice."

They say the look on the faces of the people in East Palestine, Ohio, when they got the water bottles was priceless.

"We wanted to help those people and it was enjoyable to see the looks on their faces when we show up in town and there's just these trucks full of water arriving for them,” said Keeler. “Because they don't know if they can drink the water or not."

They hope others will find a way to help out the people in East Palestine, OH, however they can.

"Every little bit matters,” said Herburger. “Maybe giving the water we gave maybe it helped out a couple of families. Or the money we gave, maybe it helped a couple of families be able to pay their rent."

Both men say they want to continue helping the people of East Palestine, OH, whether that be with money, water, or help moving.