Woman Arrested, Accused Of Threatening Boss Via Text Message By Police

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa police say a woman sent threatening and sexually explicit text messages to her bosses and threatened the boss' children.

They say she also pretended to be the husband of one of the victims and claimed he'd been kidnapped and demanded thousands of dollars. Investigators say one of the victims kept their kids home from school and temporarily closed their business because they were so on edge from all of the threats.

Mary Brasier has been charged with attempting to destroy evidence, violating the computer crimes act, and attempted extortion. Brasier's boss told police she was getting threatening text messages saying someone was going to break into her house, and other messages talking about sexually assaulting her three-year-old child. The victim also got pictures of the child photoshopped next to a naked adult male.

There were more texts pretending to be the victim's husband, saying he'd been kidnapped and demanding $23,000 in ransom. Investigators say in total the victim received about 80 threatening text messages. When investigators talked to Brasier, she told them she was a victim too, and had been getting similar text messages.

They searched her phone and found an anonymous messaging app had been downloaded and found pictures of nude boys in sexual positions in the deleted folder of her phone. When investigators went to serve the search warrant on her house, they say they saw Brasier through a window hiding cell phones under a bed. They say an internet router they believed had the IP address of the messages was packed up in a box with a shipping label ready to be returned to AT&T.

Investigators say there is also a second victim who began receiving similar threatening text messages after they had hired Brasier earlier this month. The threats were sexual and violent and included remarks about minor children.

Investigators say downloads from Brasier's cell phone are pending, the Oklahoma Attorney General will then evaluate additional charges regarding child pornography.