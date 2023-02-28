By: News On 6

Homeowner Uses Machete To Fend Off Alleged Home Invasion Suspect, Tulsa Police Say

A man accused by police of breaking into a Tulsa home through a child's bedroom window on Tuesday was hit by the homeowner with a machete before being arrested by authorities.

Tulsa Police said the suspect, Ty Copeland, was arrested and booked into jail on an FBI hold due to his Native American status and the McGirt ruling.

Tulsa Police said officers were initially called to the burglary in progress at Pine and Memorial around 2 a.m.

Police said the family was outside when officers arrived and said the suspect and homeowner were still inside.

TPD concluded through an investigation that Copeland broke in through a window while the family was sleeping and that the homeowner was able to get his wife and children out of the home before grabbing a machete and striking Copeland.

Police say Copeland barricaded himself in a bedroom after that, forcing authorities to break inside with the help of a K-9 to take him in custody.

TPD says Copeland admitted he was running from police, picked a random house to break into and hide, and also admitted to smoking methamphetamine earlier.

He was taken to the hospital for severe cuts from the machete and broken glass, police say.

Police clarified this is an arrest, not a conviction.