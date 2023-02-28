Zeeco To Expand Global Headquarters To Tulsa

By: News On 6

Zeeco Inc., a leader in advanced combustion and environmental solutions, announced Tuesday that it is expanding its global headquarters to Tulsa.

The company said its U.S. manufacturing operations and key functions will remain at its Broken Arrow facilities. The purchase of the building at 4700 S. Garnett Road in Tulsa will be for Zeeco's new corporate officers, the company announced.

“We don’t plan to stop growing anytime soon, so it was apparent we needed a more flexible long-term solution for our growing employee base. The new headquarters building in Tulsa supports our strategic goals by providing our engineering, administrative, sales, and support personnel the space we need to grow. The move will also free up much needed space in our Broken Arrow facilities to expand our supply chain, manufacturing, research and development, and testing operations,” Darton Zink, Zeeco President and CEO, said. “With the global focus on reducing greenhouse emissions, our ability to design, manufacture and deliver innovative solutions will drive continued growth. We are currently hiring for both locations, and more space will make it easier to accommodate our needs now and into the future, as well as provide a first-class experience for our employees.”

Hundreds of Zeeco employee positions will be moving to the new Tulsa campus and hundreds will remain in Broken Arrow, the company said.

“Broken Arrow will remain a key component of our global footprint now and into the future. The city and its workforce have been an excellent home for us, and we’re excited about the possibilities the additional space in our Broken Arrow facility will create. We look forward to a strong continued partnership with the city of Broken Arrow as we explore those possibilities,” Zink said.

