Circle Cinema Hosts Screening For Oscar-Winning Cinematographer


Tuesday, February 28th 2023, 9:51 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Circle Cinema hosted an Oscar-winning cinematographer Tuesday night for a sold-out screening.

Sir Roger Deakins has been the cinematographer on dozens of films. He has worked with big names like Martin Scorsese and the Coen Brothers.

Deakins spoke to the crowd about his work before they watched one of his movies.

There will also be a showing of personal photographs he's taken over the years this weekend.

"I like images; still photography. I suppose it's my relaxation. I don't have the same pressure as working on a movie. Ya know, nobody's telling me I have to produce a certain amount of footage by the end of the day or something," Deakins said.

Deakins has been nominated for 16 academy awards, winning Best Cinematography for 1917 and Blade Runner 2049.

He's nominated again for the 2023 Oscars for the 2022 film, Empire of Light.
