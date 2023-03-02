Jury Finds Former Bartlesville Officer Not Guilty

-

A former Bartlesville Police Officer is relieved after a jury found him not guilty of sexual battery and indecent exposure.

Despite being acquitted, he said his reputation has been ruined and at least one officer lied during the trial.

“I was emotional. I cried. I don’t remember the verdict being read, but I felt my attorneys next to me. I felt their reaction. I heard my family’s reaction, and it was very emotional. It was almost an out of body experience,” said Graham.

James Graham said it’s been a very emotional, disappointing, long three years and he’s just taking it day by day, week by week.

“We’ve had to move a couple times to downsize our houses, sell off property. We used to ride a lot of motorcycles and we’ve had to sale them all off. We’ve had to borrow money from family. Just whatever we can do to get by,” said Graham. “Normally I’m a happy guy. Used to, I was the fun one. I like to have fun and it’s taking a toll. It’s hard to be there now.”

Graham said he loves his city and loved the work he once did.

“I love the job, what it stands for, the help of the community, just everything about it. I’ve always worked in the criminal justice system, and I’ve always believed in it and believed in what they do,” said Graham.

A jury found former Bartlesville Police officer James Graham not guilty on Friday, of sexual battery and indecent exposure.

“People that called me their brother that’s turned their back on me. Being looked at as an offender. Being told that they don’t want me around their kids. Being portrayed to be on a pedophile level when it wasn’t there. It hurts bad,” said Graham.

Graham was accused in 2020 of touching two women officers inappropriately and exposing himself.

The city said the police department did an internal investigation and said, “Graham admitted he touched at least one female police officer without her consent. He also admitted to exposing himself to a female officer at a police facility while on duty and while acting as a field training officer.”

“That is patently false. He never once admitted to touching a female officer without consent. If he had, the verdict would have been much different. So, I’m not sure why the city is doubling down with those kinds of statements and it’s only going to ensure that they see us again if they continue to do that,” said Tadd Bogan, Attorney.

“The complaining witnesses lied, not only during the investigation but in open court, and they cost this man everything he worked for, everything his family had built up, an eight-year law enforcement career, his standing in the community. There must be someone to answer for this,” said Robert Seacat, Attorney.

Graham resigned and the case was handed over to the OSBI.

During the trial, prosecutors dismissed one count of sexual battery. Graham said that’s because they proved one of the officers lied.

In a statement, the city also said, “Upon completion of the trial and the subsequent acquittal of Mr. Graham, BPD command staff was made aware that one witness was possibly less than truthful at some point during the initial investigation or during the trial.”

The police department said it's investigating and that officer is on paid administrative leave.

"I think they ought to be ashamed of themselves. They’ve taken something from law-enforcement itself, the security that people find in law-enforcement you’re supposed to have when a police officer arrives. They’ve taken that from them, and in the same sense they’ve taken from real victims. Real victims of the crime are going to be questioned and they’re going to be doubted; you know, people are going to bring into question if it’s truly what they say it is and to me that hurts worse than anything that there will be somebody out there that is a victim that’s not taking seriously,” said James Graham. “I have hopes that they will get to the bottom of it and do the right thing. Do the ethical thing and make things right and show our city and our community that they are who they are supposed to be. That they’re going to take care of the problem and they are the police department that the community needs.”

Graham said he's thankful for his attorneys and family who stuck by his side.

“There’s not enough I can say about them two [his attorney’s]. Amazing. They’re awesome,” said Graham. “You obviously go through a lot of doubt within yourself. How are you going to make it to the next day? How are you going to face certain people? How are you going to be out in public and it takes a family, and my wife, my kids, they’ve stood beside me, they’ve held me. We’ve cried together, we’ve laughed together and now we’re here.”

He said this whole trial has actually brought his family closer.

“I’ve been in criminal justice to where I’ve made a shell, and I don’t let nobody in. Not now. It’s tough. It’s really tough,” said Graham.