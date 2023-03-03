TPS Board Still Deciding On District 2 Replacement

-

The Tulsa Public Schools Board is still split when it comes to appointing a new member to represent District 2.

The seat was left open in January when Judith Barba Perez resigned, and the board still doesn’t have a replacement.

The school board is tied 3 and 3, because the future 7th member would break the tie.

One side said it’s time to get someone in office, while the other said it might be happening too quickly.

The school board met earlier this week to try to find a replacement to fill the District 2 TPS School Board Seat.

John Croisant represents District 5 and said it’s time to get someone in office.

"So I listen to the District 2 constituents,” said Croisant. “And they've overwhelmingly told me, as well as other board members that they want us to appoint someone to District 2."

Other board members said they’re concerned about the people who have been nominated to fill that seat and think there needs to be more discussion.

"What I'm going to disagree with that they're doing now, they're not letting anybody else apply,” said Dr. Jerry Griffin, who represents District 6. “We're just going over the same candidates that we've rejected twice."

Griffin said he wants the board to appoint someone who he said, will be more qualified for the job, before he will vote to end the stalemate.

"I'm looking for an objective thinker, I'm looking for somebody with business experience, because that's what the board does, they're supposed to do,” said Griffin. “We have million dollar budgets that we spend every week."

Croisant said he wants the students who live in District 2 to have a representative as soon as possible, because he said, it isn’t fair to leave them without a voice.

He said either way, people will be able to vote on a candidate for District 2 soon.

"Even if we do appoint someone, there will still be an election next year this time, for that position,” said Croisant. “So the appointment is only for a short period of time until the voters of District 2 will have an opportunity."

The school board is scheduled to meet Friday at 5:30 p.m. and again on Saturday to discuss this.

However, the board was also scheduled to meet Thursday night to discuss it, but the meeting was canceled.