Tulsa Police are looking for the driver of a car that was involved in a crash that happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near East 41st Street and South Sheridan Road.

Authorities said they received a call about a car which was upside down in the road.

When officials arrived, Tulsa Police said they found the vehicle but no driver.

It is unknown what caused the crash.