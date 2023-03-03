Claremore Police Investigate String Of Car Burglaries


Friday, March 3rd 2023, 7:43 am

By: News On 6


CLAREMORE, Okla. -

Claremore Police say they are searching for the people who have been stealing from cars in the city.

According to the police, burglars are constantly checking for unlocked car doors and stealing whatever they can find inside.

Claremore Police say people need to lock their car doors and should never leave any belongings, especially guns, inside of a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the recent string of car burglaries is asked to call Claremore Police at (918)-283-8255.
