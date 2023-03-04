Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead Inside Tulsa Home

Man Arrested In Connection To Woman Found Dead In Home, Tulsa Police Say

-

A man is in the Tulsa County Jail, accused of killing a woman in her Tulsa home.

Police said the suspected killer called 911 and was waiting on the porch when they arrived.

Officers said arresting Dinickos Bennett happened quickly, but collecting evidence and investigating exactly what happened, will take much longer.

When police got to the East Tulsa home, they found Dinickos Bennett sitting on the front porch, and saw the woman inside dead.

“He was rocking back and forth. Not saying anything. Obviously like I said, looked like he was in distress," said Officer Danny Bean, TPD.

Police said when Bennett called 911, he was mumbling and not making any sense.

Officers believe he was either under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or having mental health issues.

“We’ve just been home all day and we just saw all these cop cars you know just get here out of nowhere," said Arianna Casas.

Arianna has lived in the neighborhood for eight years and was shocked to see all the police cars.

“Who would’ve thought here," said Arianna. “We’ve never had a problem with anybody. You know everybody just knows each other. We know our neighbors. You know we always hang out and so it’s just something that scares us and we’re just really nervous about what could’ve happened.”

She said violence this close to home breaks her heart.

“I just feel like the violence is getting worse every day," said Arianna.

And she said her heart goes out the woman who lost her life.

“My family is praying for their family, and I hope they find peace one day,” said Arianna.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim at this time. We're still waiting to learn what led up to the woman’s death.