By: News On 6

Department Of Interior Restoring Bison Population With Help Of Tribes

The Department of the Interior is working to restore wild populations of American Bison with the help of indigenous communities.

The department is using $25 million from the Inflation Reduction Act to promote bison conservation.

This will help establish new herds and support transferring some to tribes along with training on caring for the herds.

The Secretary of the Interior issued an order creating the Bison Working Group which includes the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Several tribes in Oklahoma, including the Cherokee Nation, currently have bison herds on tribal lands.



