Tulsa native John Durkee started storm tracking for News On 6 in February 2023.

By: News On 6

Prior to joining the News On 6 team, John spent most of his career covering news and weather events for broadcast outlets in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Missouri.

John has been honored for his coverage of the 1989 Oneta tornado, the 1993 Catoosa tornado, the severe weather outbreak of May 3rd, 1999, Tulsa’s 2007 ice storm and a surprise tornado that hit Owasso in 2016.

In 2008, while serving as the Communications Director for the City of Tulsa, John underwent FEMA training at the Federal Emergency Management Institute in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Throughout his career, John earned a number of awards and recognitions from professional organizations and associations for his excellence in journalism, including numerous awards from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters, the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. He received a national Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. In 2016, John was presented the Tulsa Press Club Media Icon Award, and he was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame in 2017.



