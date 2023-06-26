Man In Custody, Accused Of Stabbing Roommate At Tulsa Apartment Complex

By: News On 6

Police say a man is in custody on Monday after an early-morning stabbing at an apartment complex in Tulsa.

According to police, it all happened at the Velda Rose Apartments near East 6th Street and South Atlanta Avenue at around 4:11 a.m.

Police say it started after two roommates got into an argument and one of them allegedly stabbed the other. Police say the two had been living together since March.

Police say the victim did not go to the hospital and the suspect, Brady Crall, was taken into custody.

